Sturgis Rally vehicle counts

The vehicle count is up slightly over 2018 in the first 6 days of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, with 343,913 vehicles entering Sturgis from Aug. 2 through Wednesday.

Traffic counts at nine locations entering Sturgis:

Aug. 2: 52,099 entering – up 5.4% from Friday last year

Aug. 3: 59,572 entering – down -0.9% from Saturday last year

Aug. 4: 55,551 entering – up 6.5% from Sunday last year

Aug. 5: 61,126 entering – up 2.9% from Monday last year

Aug. 6: 59,361 entering – down -1.5% from Tuesday last year

Aug. 7: 56,204 entering – down -7.3% from Wednesday last year

The six-day total of 343,913 is up 0.6% from last year.