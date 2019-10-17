Sturgis teen enters insanity plea in Wyoming girl's death

A 17-year-old has entered pleas of not guilty and not guilty by reason of insanity in the death of 16-year-old Shayna Ritthaler.

Michael Gavin Campbell was in court Thursday for his arraignment hearing. Campbell has been indicted on alternate charges of first-degree and second-degree murder in the death of Ritthaler.

Ritthaler, from Upton, Wyo., was the subject of a missing person’s case. Her body was found Oct. 7 in Campbell's home near Sturgis after deputies and agents from the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation searched the house at the request of the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office, who was working with authorities in Wyoming.

Campbell, if convicted, can face prison time, but cannot be sentenced to life in prison because he is juvenile. Campbell's attorney said he plans to file a motion to have the case moved to juvenile court.

Prosecutors allege Campbell shot and killed Ritthaler in his home earlier this month after an alleged argument between the two.

A judge set December 20 for Campbell's status hearing and set that date as the deadline to turn in any documents related to the case.

Campbell is being held on a $1 million bond.