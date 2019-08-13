Sturgis vehicle traffic down slightly in 2019

Traffic for the annual Sturgis motorcycle rally was down slightly this year.

The South Dakota Department of Transportation says just under 500,000 vehicles entered Sturgis during the 10-day rally that ended Sunday. That's down 1% from the 2018 tally of more than 505,000 vehicles.

Thursday saw the biggest drop, with 51,540 vehicles entering the rally, a decrease of 8.5% percent from Thursday last year.

The first Sunday of the rally recorded 55,551 vehicles entering, a jump of 6.5% from the same day a year ago.

Traffic was counted at nine locations. The full report will be available next week at the SDDOT website.

