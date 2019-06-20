Summary of Minnehaha County deputy-involved shooting released

Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg and the Division of Criminal Investigation have released the summary into the shooting of George Lee Rinzy, Jr.

The incident occurred on May 21. Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Deputies and Corrections Officers of the Minnehaha County Jail responded to an individual causing a disturbance at the front entrance of the jail.

According to the summary, Rinzy broke the glass door to the jail, refused to cooperate with the deputies and corrections officers, then aggressively charged law enforcement personnel while armed with knives.

The knives and aggressive behavior resulted in a Minnehaha County Deputy firing his duty weapon at the subject.

“It is my conclusion that the Minnehaha County Deputy was justified in firing his weapon and using lethal force,” Ravnsborg said. “I would like to thank the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office and the Deputy for their service and complete cooperation in this investigation.”

The Division of Criminal Investigation, assisted by the Sioux Falls Police Department and the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office, conducted the investigation at the request of the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

Rinzy, 44, has been charged with four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, two counts of simple assault law enforcement, intentional damage to public property and disorderly conduct.