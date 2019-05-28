Summer lunch programs for students

School is out for the summer in Sioux Falls and many communities, but that time away from the classroom can also some students go without an essential part of their day.

Many parents struggle to find ways to provide healthy meals for their children while they’re not in school, that’s why organizations across the state are serving meals to kids for free.

“We know that when kids are in school, during the school year, they have a better opportunity for a hot meal, so this is just continuing that line of providing access to a hot meal all day long,” said Billy Mawhiney, Director of Operations at the Boys and Girls Club of the Sioux Empire.

Any child age 18 and younger is welcome to come and receive a free meal during designated times.

For parents, programs like these take a burden off their shoulders.

“I think it provides a lot of peace of mind because you know parents can't be at home, there's a lot of parents out there that do need to work and get their children to daycare every day. And, just counting on those programs is what helps us get through the day, knowing that our children are being taken care,” said Kristen Bittner, who’s child is a member of the Boys and Girls Club in Sioux Falls.

Local summer programs provided in South Dakota are funded by the Department of Education, allowing them to reach as many kids as needed.

“This is purely meant to help kids succeed, so we don't care how many kids we feed as long as it's something they need, we are here to help provide that,” Mawhiney said.

The Boys and Girls Club offers breakfast, lunch, snacks, and supper at various locations.

The Volunteers of America, Dakotas and the Brandon Valley School District are also offering community lunch programs.

Locations for meals and times:

Boys and Girls Club of Sioux Falls Learning Center – 824 E. 14th St.

Breakfast – 8am-9am

Lunch – 10:45am-12:45pm

Ages 18 and under

Monday-Friday

Boys and Girls Club of Sioux Falls Eastside Learning Center – 700 S. Sneve Ave.

Snack – 3pm-4pm

Supper – 5:30pm-6:30pm

Ages 18 and under

Monday-Friday

Volunteers of America

Dakota Youth Center – 1309 W. 51st St.

Snack – 2:30pm-3pm

Supper – 5:30pm-6pm

Ages 7-18

Monday-Friday

Brandon Valley School District

Brandon Elementary – 501 Holly Blvd. Brandon, SD

Lunch 11am-12:30-pm

Ages 18 and under

***No meal July 4 & 5

