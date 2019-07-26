Summer program wraps at School of the Deaf

A summer program at a local school held its final class.

The South Dakota School For the Deaf's summer enrichment program, "Exciting Hands in Motion", wrapped up Friday.

Students, parents, and teachers gathered at the school to celebrate the end of the program with a picnic.

The school will move from Eighth Street to the former TCF building on west 38th street.

For some parents, it's a bittersweet time.

"There is a lot of mixed emotions," said Chad Bolstaed, SDSD parent. "On the one hand, we have been bringing Caleb here for five years and we love the building and program and we love the people and so we're going to miss the building. And on the other hand, we have a lot of confidence in SDSD and their ability to keep the program moving in a new facility."

Governor Kristi Noem finalized the sale of the School For the Deaf last month.