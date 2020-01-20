Summit attracts men from all over region

The annual Restoration Generation Men's Summit is Saturday in Sioux Falls at Central Church. Last year's conference drew 852 men, but this year that number is expected to get to 1,000. The summit is a one-day conference aimed at challenging men to grow in their lives.

Tom Henderson is the founder of the conference. His first book called Heart Not Hype was published in 2013. He graduated from the University of Sioux Falls and Sioux Falls Seminary. He now speaks at festivals, camps, businesses, and schools throughout the country. He is also a youth leader at Central Church.

Saturday's conference includes several speakers like comedian, Jonnie W., Sammy Adebiyi, and Fox Sports journalist, Chris Broussard. It costs $40 to attend the conference that goes from 8:00 AM until 2:00 PM. You can find tickets here.