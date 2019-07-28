Sunday morning crash injures seven

Two vehicles crashed at the intersection of East 8th Street and North Cliff Avenue. Seven people were involved in the crash with minor to serious injuries. An SUV was traveling south on Cliff Avenue with a car crashed with it at the intersection. The car collided with a utility pole and traffic signal and the four occupants were transported with more serious injuries. The occupants of the SUV suffered minor injuries. Charges are likely as investigators say speed and alcohol are likely factors involved in the crash.