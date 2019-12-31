Superintendent fired from post at center for disabled Iowans

The superintendent of an Iowa care center for people with intellectual disabilities has been fired amid a federal investigation.

Jerry Rea was notified in a letter Monday that he was being dismissed from his position at the Glenwood Resource Center.

The letter says the dismissal is a result of disregard for policies and procedures. Associated Press efforts to reach Rea on Tuesday were unsuccessful.

Rea had been placed on paid leave earlier this month. Few details have been released about the federal investigation. It covers concerns that residents with a range of developmental and physical disabilities were the subjects of sexual arousal experiments.

