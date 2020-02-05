Supporters rally for doctor accused of abuse

Dr. John Cox is a hometown boy from Luverne, Minnesota - and he and his wife right now are in the fight of their life.

Dr. John Cox, left, and his wife, Dr. Sadie Dobrozsi. Courtesy NBC News.

The pediatric ER doctor is facing charges of abusing the one-month-old baby girl he and his wife were in the process of adopting - by his own hospital.

More than a dozen other medical experts dispute the charges, according to an NBC investigative report. Yet protective services has already come and removed the child from their care.

Tuesday night, the community members in Luverne rallied together in support of the Cox family.

Shortly after NBC's story initially ran Jan. 27, a judge placed a gag order on the case and anyone involved.

Dakota News Now will take a closer look at the case, and the community's reaction, Wednesday night.