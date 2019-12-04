Sushi, salad, cole slaw recalled amid contamination concerns

Trader Joe’s announced on Monday some of its sushi products may have been contaminated with listeria.

The items in question all come in plastic trays with clear lids.

Among the ready-to-eat items affected by this recall: California rolls, shrimp spring rolls and smoked salmon poke bowl.

This problem was discovered during an inspection at a Massachusetts facility.

Listeria is a bacteria that causes high fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

No related illnesses have been reported, but company officials say anyone who purchased these items should return them.

Among the states affected by this recall: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Wisconsin.

More information can be found on the FDA’s website.

Some varieties of Dole cole slaw recalled

Dole Fresh Vegetables, Inc., is recalling some of its cases of coleslaw, the FDA announced.

The company is taking this voluntary action because a random sample of its product tested by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency gave a positive result for salmonella.

The following products are being recalled:

14 oz President’s Choice Colorful Coleslaw, Lot codes B318005 and B318006 (UPC code 0-6038322267-3), with a use-by date of Dec. 4

16 oz Marketside Tri-Color Coleslaw, Lot codes B318005 and B318006 (UPC code 6-81131-38748-4), with a use-by date of Dec 4.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause foodborne illnesses in those exposed. The illnesses can be quite severe in those with compromised immune systems.

No sicknesses have been reported in connection with these products, but those who have them should throw them away.

