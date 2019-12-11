Suspect arrested in Sioux Falls gas station robbery

Police say they have made an arrest in a recent armed robbery at a Sioux Falls convenience store.

Forty-nine-year-old Prentice Almond was arrested in connection to Sunday morning's robbery of the Casey's General Store on Rice Street, Sgt. Sean Kooistra said.

Almond allegedly entered the store wearing a Halloween mask and threatened an employee with a knife.

Police say Almond had drugs on him at the time of his arrest.

The robbery was the first in a string of gas station robberies across Sioux Falls. No other arrests have been made. Kooistra said police are investigating whether any of them are related.