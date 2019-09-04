Suspect in deputy-involved shooting found competent to stand trial

The man who was shot by an officer outside the Minnehaha County Jail in downtown Sioux Falls has been found competent to stand trial.

George Rinzy Jr. was arrested back in May.

A Minnehaha County judge found Rinzy competent to stand trial on Wednesday.

A Minnehaha County Deputy shot and injured Rinzy outside the Minnehaha County Jail on May 21. Investigators say he charged at officers with a knife, prompting a deputy to open fire.

Rinzy faces several charges, including four counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement.