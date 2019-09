A man charged in a fatal shooting at Falls Park in Sioux Falls has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-five-year-old Abraham Darsaw pleaded guilty to first-degree manslaughter and aggravated assault in a Minnehaha County courtroom Friday.

The charges are in connection to a shooting in August of 2018. Court documents say an argument broke out amid a wedding celebration at Falls Park. Darsaw shot into a crowd, killing 25-year-old Moses Cole and injuring another man.

Darsaw will be sentenced in November.