Suspect in quadruple homicide in Mandan waives preliminary hearing, case heads to trial

The Washburn man accused of killing four people in April at RJR Maintenance and Management has waived his preliminary hearing.

Forty-five-year-old Chad Isaak had a plea hearing scheduled on Monday in Morton County. According to court records his attorney filed a waiver of personal appearance on Thursday so Isaak didn’t have to be in court to plea not guilty.

Friday a waiver was submitted to the courts to waive the hearing all together.

Issak is accused of killing Robert Fakler, Adam Fuehrer, and Bill and Lois Cobb on April 1.

He’s charged with four counts of murder, burglary, concealment within a vehicle, and unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The Morton County clerk of courts office told Your News Leader Friday morning that they didn’t know when the scheduling order for his trial was going to be filed but that the document was being prepared.