Suspect wanted in Sioux Falls teen overdoses arrested

Authorities say the woman wanted in connection to several teen overdoses in Sioux Falls is now in custody.

Thirty-four-year-old Sonni Heminger was arrested Thursday night in Watertown, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office.

Police say three teens, from the ages of 15 to 19, were found unconscious at Heminger's home on April 17. The teens were treated at a Sioux Falls hospital.

Heminger was out of state when the incident occurred. Authorities have been looking for her ever since.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff's Office said the Sioux Falls Area Task Force arrested Heminger with help from the Watertown Police Department.