Suspected window peeper arrested in central Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police say a 30-year-old man has been arrested for window peeking.

Public Information Officer Sam Clemens said officers were called to the 300 block of North Western Avenue following a report of a man attempting to open a sliding glass door to an apartment. The incident occurred around 1 a.m. Monday morning.

Clemens said a victim yelled at the suspect. The suspect then jumped from the second-floor balcony and run away. The victim was able to give officers a description of the suspect.

Later, officers found and arrested Christian Cole Bettelyoun of Sioux Falls in the incident.