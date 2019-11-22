Suspects arrested in connection to apartment robbery

Two suspects have been arrested in connection to a robbery at a Sioux Falls apartment earlier this week.

Sioux Falls police said Arianna Cherelle Reecy, 24, from Sioux Falls, and Kevin Xavier Dickerson Sr., 24, from Luverne, Minn. have been arrested thanks to a joint effort between authorities in Sioux Falls, Brandon and Luverne.

Charges stem from a Nov.19 robbery on the 1000 block of South Duluth Avenue when Reecy let Dickerson into the apartment who then threatened the apartment tenant with a gun and then stealing their wallet. Dickerson also struck the apartment tenant in the head with the gun.

Clemen said Reecy and Dickerson are facing first-degree robbery.

