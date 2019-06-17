Sword-wielding suspect arrested on multiple charges

Sioux Falls police say a man has been arrested for drawing a sword on a group of people on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred near Dakota Avenue and McClellan Street in Sioux Falls. Police said a group of people was traveling in a van when they saw a man throw a bicycle into the street and they stopped to check on the man.

Police said that's when Steven William Green, 45, from Sioux Falls, walked back to his car, pulled out a sword and started walking toward the people. The passengers of the van returned to their vehicle and alerted authorities.

Officers later found Green with the sword at a strip mall near Minnesota Avenue and Brookings Street.

Green is being charged with disorderly conduct, drawing deadly weapons and aggravated assault.