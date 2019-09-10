TSA hosting Pre-Check enrollment event in Sioux Falls

An enrollment opportunity for a program that allows you to get through the airport more quickly is returning to Sioux Falls.

The Transportation Security Administration is hosting a Pre-check enrollment event next week at the Sioux Falls Regional Airport.

Enrollment will be offered Monday, Sept. 16 through Friday, Sept. 20 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. The enrollment center will be located in the Main Floor Conference Room.

TSA Pre-check allows airport travelers to leave on their shoes, light

outerwear and belt when going through the security checkpoint. In dedicated Pre-check lanes, travelers can also leave their laptops, electronics larger than a cell phone and travel-size liquids in their carry-on luggage during the security checkpoint screening process.

An in-person visit to the enrollment center is required to complete the application process. Applicants must bring a current U.S. passport or a driver license and a certified copy of a birth certificate. Fingerprints will be collected during enrollment.

Walk-ins are accepted, but the TSA encourages people to make an appointment online first. You can do that here.