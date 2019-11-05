Take Back Day: DEA collects over 1,100 pounds of medication in South Dakota

Federal authorities say a nationwide effort to get unwanted prescription drugs off the street collected nearly 900,000 pounds of unused or expired medications - including over 1,000 pounds in South Dakota.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration announced Tuesday the 18th National Prescription Drug Take Back event on Oct. 26 resulted in people returning 992,919 pounds of unwanted, unused and expired prescription medications and vaping cartridge.

The DEA Omaha Division, which covers the Upper Midwest, accounted for 22,067 pounds of unwanted prescription drugs. 1,152 pounds of that came from South Dakota.

DEA officials say 2019 was the first year the event collected unwanted vaping devices.

You can learn more about National Take Back Day, including other ways to dispose of unwanted prescriptions, here.

