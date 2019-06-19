Hy-Vee is partnering with the American Childhood Cancer Organization to bring the "Take a Pop, Share a Smile" program to kids in need.

The Sanford Children's Hospital is receiving three freezers and a supply of ice pops donated by the Jel Sert Company. The company will offer unlimited refills of the ice pops.

Organizers say they can put a smile on a child's face during some of their worst days.

"Our philisophy is to make live easier happier and healthier," Josh Fisher, Hy-Vee's communications manager. "And some of these kids are going through a really tough time, these pops are able to provide either hydration, some from of normal comfort for them and it's a sweet treat with the first day pf summer being tomorrow, why wouldn't we want to present something like this today."

The Jel Sert Company has donated over one million pops to more than 125 cancer treatment centers across the country. The program was started in 2008.