Take on the Falls Area Bicyclists Trail Challenge this Saturday

Falls Area Bicyclists organization, or FAB, is raising money through a trail challenge on Saturday to help raise money for outdoor recreation in Sioux Falls. The funds will go towards the organizations of your choosing. Falls Area Bicyclists is partnering with Sioux Falls Area Running Club, Sioux Empire Paddlers, and the Sioux Falls Skatepark Association.

FAB is holding a trail challenge on Saturday where members are encouraging you to run, ride, roll, or kayak your way around the main loop of the bike trail. There will be several rest stops along the way where you can get a passport stamped. All ages are welcome to participate.

Check-in starts at 6:30 AM in the Cherapa Place parking lot along 8th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls. You have from 7:00 AM to 2:00 PM to complete your challenge.

It costs $15 per person to participate. If you sign up for a FAB membership for $25, then you can join in on the challenge for free.