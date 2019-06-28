Tariffs on China lead to concerns about the fireworks industry

The United States government has slapped China with $300 billion worth of tariffs.

Those tariffs apply to many goods, including laptops and cellphones, but now the effect of those tariffs are being felt in another market: fireworks.

KSFY News caught up with congressman Dusty Johnson in North Sioux City to discuss what those tariffs may mean.

"When you have stores like this one (Lantice Fireworks), they contribute millions to the South Dakotan economy. We want to make it sure we don't make it harder for these guys to stay in business," Johnson said.

Chinese imports are being taxed at a 25% rate, which includes fireworks.

Strict laws from the A.T.F. and high labor costs, manufacturing fireworks in the United States isn't an option...leaving vendors and producers to pay higher costs.

Tariffs aren't the only thing making the holiday difficult for the fireworks industry.

Environmental regulations are treating the business as well.