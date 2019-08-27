Tax collections eclipse $1.26 million at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

The Department of Revenue has collected $1,269,549 in taxes from the 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

According to a press release from the State of South Dakota, the revenue sum from temporary vendors in the Black Hills is a 1 percent decrease compared to 2018.

A majority of the money collected came from state sales tax, $733,312. The department’s 2019 collections also include $242,612 in the state tourism tax and $293,626 in municipal taxes.

The 2019 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally featured a slight decrease in temporary vendors compared to 2018. The 2019 rally featured 1,006 temporary vendors, while the 2018 event had 1,011.

The Northern Black Hills, which includes Sturgis and all other communities in Meade and Lawrence counties, accumulated $943,910 in tax from the 818 vendors present. The Southern Black Hills, which includes Rapid City, Custer, Hill City, and Keystone, had 188 temporary vendors with $325,639 in total tax collected.