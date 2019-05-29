Tea sees big business boom in last few years, community continues to quickly grow

When we talk about growth, Sioux Falls is often the community most mentioned, but as it grows so do the communities around it and for them it's happening just as quickly.

That includes the community of Tea which in the past three years has seen historic growth.

“I’ve never seen growth this fast, just boom boom boom,” Tea City Administrator Dan Zulkosky said. “It’s just been crazy.”

In a town of almost six thousand people, business is booming.

“We are actually growing at an eight percent per year, growth rate and that has happened in the last three years,” Zulkosky said. “We are a little less expensive to live here. We are really close to the big city. We’re just going to continue to grow.”

Eric Weisser has seen that growth first hand.

“At one point we saw an ad for a brand new industrial warehouse in the industrial park in Tea and we said, oh how far away is Tea, and we've been in Tea ever since,” Weisser said.

Over seven years Weisser Distributing has changed locations and along the way has seen things change quite a bit.

“The housing growth in Tea has been incredible,” Weisser said. “The business environment in Tea is fantastic. The mayor is super accessible and he wants to take care of Tea, but he wants to take care of the businesses in Tea as well.”

As the community continues to grow, many are focused on making sure younger residents continue to call Tea their home.

“It prevents them from driving to the big city for things that we can provide here that we normally did not in the past,” Zulkosky said.

“The more people that live in Tea, the better for our workforce in Tea,” Weisser said. “A person that lives in Tea and works in Tea is a really happy camper.”

Another business that will work to do that once completed is Bakker Landing which stretches hundreds of acres.

Once completed Zulkosky said it will be huge for the city, bringing more people and more money into town.

“I think we've planned and planned so well for the future and what we are going to do,” Zulkosky said. “We have a roadway, a path to where we want to be.”

Zulkosky adds Tea is a younger community right now. The average age of a Tea resident is 28.