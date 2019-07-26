'Teacher Swap Meet' helps educators

Outfitting a classroom is often an expensive task for an educator but there is something teachers are doing to ease the burden.

The Sioux Falls Convention Center hosted a teacher swap meet Friday. It's a place where teachers can buy and sell the supplies they'll need for the upcoming school year.

"We have had a great turn out," said Sherri Wolles, George McGovern Middle School librarian. "I've been selling a little here and there, and you know, the prices are right. I want people to use it."

The wide variety of supplies available allows teachers to get what they need without breaking the bank.