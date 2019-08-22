Teachers, students prepare for the first day of school at Rosa Parks Elementary

Members of the largest school district in the state will return to class Thursday morning. Many students, and even teachers will experience their first day in a new classroom.

Rosa Parks Elementary School is a global studies school. The goal is to have all students exposed to and educated on diversity and the cultural world we live in. Each year is assigned a continent and they will spend time throughout the year learning more about it; especially in subjects like science, social studies, and math.

For 2nd grade teacher, Janelle Connor, will begin her tenth year in the Sioux Falls School District. But, this will be her first year teaching 2nd grade.

She has set her classroom up to allow for workflow throughout the day to get students up and moving. Her goal for the first day of school is to create a family atmosphere for her students.

Kurt Skogstead, a physical education teacher at Rosa Parks, is celebrating his 25th year teaching. His goal this year is to make sure all his students regardless of their skill levels feel welcomed and enjoy gym.

He has roughly 25 sections with around 30 students in each section a week, which can make kids staying focused a difficult task. But, he has a game that you can play at home or school to keep the mind focused. He will use this game throughout the school year.

Rosa Parks Elementary starts at 8:00 AM.