Teammates in the office, rivals in the bleachers

The 11AAA state football title is on the line, as O'Gorman takes on Brandon Valley for the top spot. For parents in the stands, it's a nervous and exciting time as they watch their sons play. But, what if your son is the quarterback and you work with the mom of the other quarterback?

From the football field, we bring you to the hospital floor of the Sanford Surgical Tower. Two nurses are wearing two very different team colors.

Robin Schlimgen is the mother of Teegan, a junior, and the quarterback for O'Gorman High school. Stacy Scholten is the mother of Thomas, who is a senior playing for Brandon Valley High. Even though these two play for different schools, they have more in common than they thought.

Both Robin and Stacy work as registered nurses for Sanford Health, and both of their sons wear a number ten on their jerseys.

Two teams, two quarterbacks, and one state title on the line.

The two nurses met about four years ago inside the hospital and work side-by-side, but will soon be cheering on their sons, on opposite sides of the field.

"It's just been fun," Scholten said. "I mean, we talk pretty much every week. Kind of compare notes on the games. And it's just been fun for our kids are really active in sports, my boys are active in sports, and it's just, it's fun to compare notes and no real rivalry and we'll friends."

"Our boys have both worked really really hard for this," Schlimgen said.

"We're the moms, we cook and pray. That's what we do. And we're nurses by day here, and we just have a lot of fun with it. There's no big rivalry, and we get along great."

Both moms tell me they're thrilled to see how well their home teams have done this year.

"They have had some underclassmen really step up into their roles," Scholten said. "And we lost a lot of seniors last year. So, we had those spots to fill. You know, it is a team effort. We have a great coaching staff. They put a lot of time and effort into the game."

"The whole O'Gorman team community has come together, and they've all worked really hard," Schlimgen said. "Very proud of them and very proud of the entire team and their leadership."

They say their similarities have brought them closer together, something a state championship game can't tear apart.

"When we first met, I knew we were going to get along great," Scholten said. "We love watching our kids play sports. We love the competition. And we are always looking for trades, can you work this? So, I can get to this activity and sport. So, we work well together, and it's just been a fun friendship."

But, don't be surprised if their answers still differ on whose going to win the state title.