Tea's Jaelyn Morehead receives U.S. Presidential Scholar Medallion

A Tea Area High School student bound for the University of Nebraska-Lincoln received a high honor in the nation’s capital.

Jaelyn Morehead received the U.S. Presidential Scholar medallion on Sunday night in Washington, D.C.

Secretary of Education Betsy Devos presented the award.

The U.S. Presidential Scholars program recognizes academic excellence and contributions to community service.

Morehead served meals to underprivileged families in Sioux Falls at a place called The Banquet throughout her high school career.

She said it’s been a long road to get to this moment.

“Honestly, I don’t think it’s really hit me yet. I’m very excited and very honored. I’m the first person from my school to ever receive this award or to ever make it to the second stage. So, to actually be here in D.C. getting to participate in this program feels amazing,” said Morehead.

Morehead says she plans to go to medical school after college.

She is excited to meet other scholars from across the country this week.

More than 160 scholars are in D-C for a three-day trip, which will include a visit to the White House. The Scholar program was created under Executive Order by President Lyndon B. Johnson in 1964.