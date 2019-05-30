Teddy Bear Den seeking volunteers

If you have some free time this weekend, a local organization could use your help.

The Teddy Bear Den in Sioux Falls is looking for Saturday volunteers to work hands-on with the people it serves. The organization helps disadvantaged pregnant women and mothers in the community.

Volunteers are asked to share just two hours a month with the program, but those two hours can make a big difference.

"It's interacting with the women enrolled in our program, and helping them, encouraging them to lead healthy lifestyles, making referrals to agencies that are here in Sioux Falls, and counting points, playing with their children, it's all kinds of things like that," said Sandy Lown, Teddy Bear Den's executive director.

For more information about volunteering, call 605-335-2730.