TEDxSiouxFalls back for 2nd year with a larger venue

TedxSiouxFalls is back for a second year in a row, but this time, it's in a much larger venue. Organizer Thadeus Giedd said last year, tickets sold out in less than four hours. This year's venue at the Orpheum Theater holds 650 people. It will be on May 21st and tickets are $35. They can be purchased here.

Giedd hopes to make this an annual event in Sioux Falls. He said he hopes to grow the event so much, it has to be held at the Washington Pavilion, which holds 1,800 people.

TEDx is underneath the parent company of TED, which is famous for TED talks on the red circle stage. TED'S mission is to make great ideas accessible to people while sparking a conversation.

"Our ambitions with the TEDx events is to root out the thought leaders of our region, give them a platform to share their revealing and inspiring messages, and for attendees to be motivated to join their cause, movement, or growing support network while uniting with others and becoming more connected to the community,” Giedd said.

Giedd is also looking for speakers for TEDxSiouxFalls. There is a selection committee that will review all applications. Applications are due by February 29th. You can apply here. Giedd suggests presentations be original ideas or messages that inspire and inform. A talk can't go over 18 minutes and can't be shorter than three minutes.