Teen climate activist to visit Rapid City Monday

A teen activist who has made headlines around the world for her vocal stance on climate change is visiting South Dakota.

Greta Thunberg will visit Rapid City Monday, KOTA-TV reports.

The 16-year-old Swedish climate activist made the announcement in Pine Ridge on Sunday, where she took part in a panel aimed at tackling environmental and Indigenous issues.

Thunberg met with fellow activist Tokata Iron Eyes and other youth leaders from the Red Cloud Indian School. The two met last month, and Thunberg accepted Tokata Iron Eyes' invitation to visit South Dakota and address the two tribal nations.

Together Thunberg and Tokata Iron Eyes announced a plan to march on the mayor's office in Rapid City.

They plan to meet at Memorial Park after 11 a.m. on Monday before heading to the city hall.

Thunberg is from Stockholm, Sweden and gained international attention by delivering a scolding speech to world leaders at the United Nations.