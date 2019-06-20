Teen facing charges after crash in Lincoln County

A 15-year-old driver is facing several charges after an early Thursday morning crash.

Courtesy of Lincoln County Sheriff's Office

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a report of a rollover at Willow Street and Tiger Way in Harrisburg.

Once on scene police found the vehicle but no driver.

The 15-year-old was located at a residence nearby. He faces multiple charges including DUI and petty theft.

Officials say his blood alcohol level was .113.

The teen received minor injuries and was transported to the juvenile detention center.