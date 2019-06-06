Teen killed in crash in western South Dakota

One person is dead after a single-vehicle crash in northwestern South Dakota.

The crash took place Wednesday morning about eight miles south of Reva, according to the Department of Public Safety.

Troopers say a 17-year-old male was driving a pickup west on Sorum Road, east of the intersection with South Dakota Highway 79, when he lost control and rolled.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Troopers say he was not wearing a seat belt.

The teen's name has not been released. Authorities are still investigating the crash.