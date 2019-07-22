Temporary traffic devices to be placed during Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Due to the increase in traffic volumes expected during the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, speed limits will be reduced and temporary traffic signals will be placed at various locations in western South Dakota.

Locations:

- Junction of U.S. 14A and U.S. 85

- Junction of S.D. 34/79 and Ft. Meade main entrance

- Junction of S.D. 34 and S.D. 79 east of Sturgis

- Junction of S.D. 34 and Ft. Meade Way

- Junction S.D. 44 and U.S. 385

- Junction U.S. 16 and U.S. 385

- S.D. 34/79 & 11th Street

- I-90 Exit 32 WB ramp

- I-90 Exit 55 EB ramp

- I-90 Exit 32 EB ramp

- S.D. 34/79 & Glencoe Drive

- S.D. 34/79 & Nellie Avenue

The traffic signals will be in full operation prior to Aug. 1, and remain in operation until Aug. 12.

Speed limits will also be reduced on the following highways from Aug. 1-11:

- Interstate 90 speed limit will be reduced from 75 mph to 65 mph from west of Exit 55 (Deadwood Avenue) in Rapid City to west of Exit 30 (Lazelle Street) in Sturgis.

- Highway 34 speed limit will be reduced from 45 mph to 35 mph from Blanche Street in Sturgis east 3.8 miles (east of Buffalo Chip).

- Highway 79 speed limit will be reduced from 65 mph to 45 mph from the junction of Highway 34 north 1.75 miles (north of Iron Horse Campground).