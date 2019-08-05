TenHaken unveils 2020 city budget proposal

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken presented his proposed 20-20 city budget this afternoon at Carnegie Town Hall.

TenHaken says the budget falls in line with the city's vision statement of 'Taking care of today for a better tomorrow'.

The proposal calls for a little more than $545 million in spending.

Two of the highlights: $75 million in spending for public works to maintain city streets and plow snow and more than $41 million for the police department; including the addition of an officer specializing in mental health and addicton.

"Mental health challenges (are) often a trigger for addiction issues but it's also a challenge for suicidal subjects in our city. This resource officer will work to build relationships with residents who are at risk for suicide and those who need assistance getting access to treatment and care." said Mayor TenHaken.

The city council will now begin the process of reviewing the budget proposal.

