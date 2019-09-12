Tenn. high school football players gift their clothes to bullied classmate

Michael Todd is a freshman at MLK College Preparatory High School, and his first few weeks at the new school were anything but easy.

Michael Todd's freshman year is looking better after two classmates, Kristopher Graham and Antwan Garrett, stepped in with the gift of a new wardrobe. (Source: WHBQ, Cox, Cell phone video via CNN)

Other students bullied him for three straight weeks because he wore the same things every day.

"I really don't have clothes at home. My mom can't buy clothes for me because I'm growing too fast," Michael explained. "I've been bullied my entire life."

That's when two football players at the school, Kristopher Graham and Antwan Garrett, decided to do something about it.

"When I saw people laugh and bully him, I felt like I needed to do something," Kristopher said.

Kristopher recruited Antwan to rummage through their closets at home and fill some bags with shirts, shorts, shoes and more.

Then they surprised Michael at school, taking him out of third period.

"He wasn't smiling or anything and I was like, 'I think this is going to make you smile.' I told him, 'We're in the same third period and I apologize for laughing at you and I want to give something to you to make it up,'" Kristopher said.

Michael accepted the apology and the new wardrobe.

"Awesome. The best day of my entire life basically," Michael said. "I was very happy. Shocked completely."

The shorts, the pants, the brand-new shoes all made a difference.

"This is like the second shoes I have on right now. Basically, that's all," Michael said.

It's the start of a strong friendship.

"You guys are the best guys of my entire life," Michael said to Kristopher and Antwan.

The two boys were just as impacted by the act of kindness.

"It was a weak moment for me. I almost cried," Antwan said.

"And then I almost cried at lunch when he said, 'You know, you two are the only two to actually ever give me a gift,'" Kristopher said.

The outpouring of love for Michael isn't stopping in the halls of MLK Prep. People from across the U.S. have seen the video and want to send him clothes.

And it's all thanks to two high school students who wanted to stop bullying.

