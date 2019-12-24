Texas man, 19, confessed to killing pregnant sister he called ‘embarrassment,’ police say

A 19-year-old man in Texas is charged with capital murder after police say he killed his pregnant sister then faked a suicide note because she was “an embarrassment to their family.”

Eduardo Arevalo, 19, is being held without bond on a charge of capital murder after police say he confessed to strangling his 23-year-old sister, Viridiana Arevalo. (Source: Colony Police Department/KTVT/CNN)

Police say 19-year-old Eduardo Arevalo confessed to strangling his 23-year-old sister, Viridiana Arevalo, when they were alone in the family home on Dec. 16. The victim was eight months pregnant when she was killed.

Diego Arevalo, the oldest of five children and sibling to both the suspect and victim says his sister was looking forward to having a baby girl.

"She was super excited. She always wanted a sister. She was the only sister in the family. She always wanted a little sister, but it never happened,” Diego Arevalo said.

Police were called Sunday morning after Viridiana Arevalo was found dead in an alley in The Colony, Texas, less than a mile from her family’s home.

Investigators say Eduardo Arevalo told them he dumped her body in the alley earlier that day after retrieving it from its initial burial site an hour north of the city.

"The only reason he gave for killing her was that she was an embarrassment to their family, and he stated it would be better off that she wasn’t here,” said Sgt. Aaron Woodard with The Colony Police Department.

Authorities say a suicide note was found in the home, and according to family members, Viridiana Arevalo had depression. But Eduardo Arevalo allegedly claimed responsibility for the note.

"He later confessed to having written the note, and all the information we have is that it was implied she wrote the note,” Woodard said.

Diego Arevalo says the family is devastated. He does not believe his brother would have killed his sister.

"Seeing my parents sad and emotional really breaks my heart,” he said. "She had a lot of love in her."

As he waits to go before a judge, Eduardo Arevalo is being held without bond on a charge of capital murder. Woodard says he may also face additional criminal charges.

Police say Viridiana Arevalo’s boyfriend reported her missing last Tuesday evening. He is not accused of any wrongdoing, and officers don’t believe he was involved in her death.

Copyright 2019 KTVT, Colony Police Department, Family photos via CNN. All rights reserved.