The 5th annual All American Blood Drive for Community Blood Bank kicks off this morning

The 5th annual All American Blood Drive through the Community Blood Bank will hopefully draw more donors and even new donors out to the Bloodmobiles.

The blood bank needs more than 500 units of blood a week. The nonprofit is a cooperative of both Sanford Medical Center and Avera McKennan Hospital.

The Labor Day weekend is one of of the top three holidays when blood usage is extremely high, according to Ken Versteeg, Executive Director of the Community Blood Bank. This blood drive is aimed to bring awareness about the need for donations ahead of the last summer holiday.

Donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with a signed parent consent form found at www.cbblifeblood.org), weigh 110 lbs or more and be in good general health. Please bring an ID with you. Organizers recommend that donors eat and drink plenty of fluid prior to donating blood.