The 7th annual RASDak will begin in Custer and end in Yankton

The 7th annual Ride Across South Dakota is happening June 2nd through the 7th.

More than 200 bicyclists from across the country and Canada will start in Custer this year and travel east and finish in Yankton.

The route will follow Highway 18 and Highway 50 and will take bikers through eight different cities across the state, including Hot Springs, Red Cloud, Martin, Mission, Gregory, and Wagner. The finish line will be at Meridian Bridge over the Missouri River.

Bikers will begin in Yankton on June 1st at 6:30 AM and travel out to Custer to being the almost 500 mile journey.

RASDak will also be using proceeds made to support bicycle tourism and has awarded nine $500 academic scholarships to high school seniors in the eight towns they are stopping at. Additionally, each ride that signs up, RASDak will donate $50 towards the reconstruction of the Yankton bike trails destroyed by the recent flooding.

The Yankton Convention and Visitors Bureau is organizing a bike ride and finish line celebration on June 8th to connect riders with the community. The ride will leave from Meridian Bridge starting at 9 AM. The finish line will also feature live music by Eric Beringer, fresh brews from Ben's Brewing Company, and food from Broken Trellis food truck.