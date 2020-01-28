The Banquet building a second location in Sioux Falls

After realizing there was a portion of Sioux Falls being deprived of their help, The Banquet food ministry is expanding.

In addition to their downtown Sioux Falls location, a permanent satellite location is close to opening on the west side of town.

Leaders at The Banquet food ministry, like Andrew Hewitt, were called on after an outcry for help on the west side of Sioux Falls.

"This is considered a food desert," said Hewitt. "The principal at Hayward Elementary School over here actually had approached and said 'You know there's, there's time that I have lots of hungry kids that are coming into my school and is there a way that you guys can help us out somehow?'"

And that was enough to help push their vision of another building forward, making it a reality.

"We drove some good energy and got our new building going up."

They started building the second location on 5th Street and Marion Road in June of last summer.

They plan to open on March 9th.

"It's coming right around the corner here. So, we're really excited about all the cool things that have been happening here and we have a beautiful new space for this neighborhood and part of the area of Sioux Falls to enjoy."

The Banquet is also stepping up to serving meals five nights a week instead of two, and it's going to require some extra hands.

"So Monday through Friday there'll be an evening meal here. We have a big need for more volunteer groups to come out and help, help serve the population that needs their help."

With a dining room designed to fit 150, they anticipate feeding a few hundred people per night.

And Hewitt says it's fulfilling their sole mission.

"I love The Banquet because we don't qualify people. To have that expanded footprint and just ease of access for people who need our help is just, is so fulfilling."

If you'd like to volunteer at The Banquet you can head to their website here to get started.