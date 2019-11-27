The Banquet's Run for Food returns Thursday

One of the biggest fundraisers of the year for a Sioux Falls ministry and food kitchen is returning this Thanksgiving, despite inclement weather.

The Banquet's Run for Food will take place Thursday at 8 a.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

The fun run, hosted by the Sioux Falls Running Club, takes place each year on Thanksgiving morning. No pre-registration is required, but there is a $10 registration fee the day-of to help The Banquet pay for its programs.

Organizers say this year's run will go forward despite a recent snow storm that moved through the region.