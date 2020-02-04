The Diamond Store replaces Woelfel Jewelry in downtown Mitchell

The Diamond Store now fills the building where Woelfel Jewelry used to be in Downtown Mitchell.

When the owner Woelfel Jewelry decided to close its doors at the end of 2019, a longtime employee wanted to start a journey of his own, in the same building.

The Diamond Store Owner Bryan Rickel said, “Well we are really excited about it, it’s something we’ve always done.”

Bryan Rickel has been selling jewelry in downtown Mitchell since 1994 and when his old employer closed shop, he began looking to start a new jewelry store of his own.

“I went around and looked for different locations but I really didn’t want to see an empty building on Main Street, so we decided to stay in the same building and everybody knows where it’s at,” he said.

Rickel started The Diamond Store in the same spot he’s worked for the last 25 years. A place that is known for selling jewelry in Downtown Mitchell.

Rickel added, “Yes, it’s a total staple here. Some of the business people downtown were worried if we’re gone it’s going to be less foot traffic because we do create a lot of traffic downtown.”

During the last month of Woelfel Jewelry, Rickel began talks of starting his own shop after hearing the growing concerns from the Mitchell community.

He said, "Maybe we should maybe we shouldn’t, but after Brad started the sale that’s all we heard from the people were like, ‘what am I going to do with my jewelry?’ That kind of made the decision for us.”

And now if people in Mitchell want their jewelry fixed, they can drive to the same place they’ve taken it for years.

"I think it’s a huge deal, that’s all I’m hearing from people is they know where to take their jewelry. They didn’t want to drive to Sioux falls so they were happy to have a hometown jeweler again,” said Rickel.

The Diamond Store opened on February 1st, and Rickel says they are still collecting inventory.