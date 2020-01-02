The Diner on Main in Webster has a new Owner

In December a new owner purchased the Diner on Main in Webster, and he's already bringing some fresh ideas.

"I want to see this succeed," Debbie Ludens, a new employee at the Diner on Main said.

At 18 years old Joe Bushaw is the new Owner of the Diner on Main, a long time business in Webster.

"It means a lot, it's definitely nerve racking, but I take it day by day," Bushaw said.

Bushaw knew this wasn't going to be easy, so he surrounded himself with experienced workers.

"I find myself 'mom'ing' him a lot, but he is the boss, and whatever you want, you tell me," Ludens said.

Debbie Ludens is one of those workers.

"I want to see this work out well for him so I'm trying to give advice as much as I can, sometimes maybe it's too much, but I want to see it succeed," Ludens said.

Ludens knows a lot of people in Webster so she's always asking for customer feedback.

"They like it, they like the food, they love the changes, the paint," Ludens said.

Even though he is barely in his first month of operating a business, Bushaw is hoping to see the early success last for a very long time.