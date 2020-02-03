The Latest: Dems blame 'quality checks' on late Iowa results

The Iowa Democratic Party says it is experiencing a delay in reporting results from the first-in-the-nation caucuses because of unspecified “quality checks.

Communications director Mandy McClure said in a statement Monday night that the delay is also the result of the party reporting three sets of data for the first time.

McClure says the party has data so far from “around 25%” of the state’s 1,765 precincts and “and early data indicates turnout is on pace for 2016.”

The Iowa Democratic Party had decided to report three sets of results: tallies for the “first alignment” and “final alignment,” as well as each candidate’s total of “state delegate equivalents.” Previously, only each candidate’s ultimate number of state convention delegates had been reported.

The Associated Press will declare the winner based on the number of state delegate equivalents.