"The Play That Goes Wrong" will be at the Washington Pavilion Friday and Saturday for three performances.

There will be one at 7:30 PM on Friday and two on Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:30 PM. Performances will be inside the Mary W. Sommervold Hall in the Washington Pavilion in Downtown Sioux Falls.

This play is described as a classic murder mystery full of mishaps and mania. Tickets range in price from $33 to $110.

You can find tickets to any of the shows here.