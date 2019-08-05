"The Race" at Huset's Speedway cancelled

"The Race" at Huset's Speedway in Brandon has failed to secure enough participation to hold the event next week, according to the track's website.

The price for the iconic speedway in Brandon has been reduced to $7.45 million.

According to its website, other tracks, fairgrounds, outdoor venues and individuals have inquired about purchasing some of the track's inventory, assets, and infrastructure.

If the facility does not find a new home, an online and live auction will be held May 7, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the speedway in Brandon. This will be to auction off the hundreds of assets at the track including bleachers, vehicles, concession equipment, billboard system, elevators, furnishings, Musco lighting systems, sound, lights, and electronics. The land is not included in the auction.