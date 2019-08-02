The Sioux Empire Fair provides a variety of things to do from food to entertainment

The Sioux Empire Fair starts Friday, August 3rd and runs through Saturday, August 10th at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds in Sioux Falls. It opens at 5:00 PM on Friday and doesn't close until midnight. The rest of the week, the fair is open from 10:00 AM until midnight. It's free for people to get into the grounds before 1:00 PM Monday through Friday. The rest of the time, it will cost $10 for adults and kids ages 6 through 12 will cost $5. Kids 5 years old or younger will get in for free. Members of the military get into the fair for free with a valid ID.

Keith Urban with guest, Chris Janson will kick off the fair Friday night. But, admission to the concert will cost separate from admission tickets. Tickets will range in price from $79.50 to $99.00. Pit doors open at 5:00 PM, general admission doors open at 6:00 PM, and the show begins at 8:00 PM.

On Monday, fair admission and carnival rides are half-price. Tuesday is Senior Citizen Appreciation Day, and Wednesday is Agriculture Appreciation Day. The carnival opens at 12:00 PM or 1:00 PM. A wristband will cost $35, which includes unlimited rides. On Monday, you can get a wristband for half-off, Tuesday will be $15, Thursday you can bring three non-perishable food items and receive $10 off the purchase of a carnival day wristband, and Friday you can get one for $25.

With fair admission, you also get in free to all the grandstand entertainment. Here is a list of entertainers at the fair this year:

Saturday, August 3rd: LeAnn Rimes with Tegan Marie

Sunday, August 4th: Hairball

Monday, August 5th: LANCO with Mark MacKay

Tuesday, August 6th: Granger Smith

Wednesday, August 7th: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band with Ned Lodoux

Thursday, August 8th: Blackhawk with Restless Heart and Shenandoah

Friday, August 9th: Jeff Foxworthy

Saturday, August 10th: PCRA Rodeo

For more information about tickets and the fair, you can visit the fair's website here.