The Spice & Tea Exchange opens in downtown Sioux Falls

The owner of a new business in downtown Sioux Falls says this dream of hers started on a family vacation in Tennessee.

Tami Brown wanted to bring diverse flavors and culture with "The Spice & Tea Exchange." Friday morning, she cut the ribbon to her new shop located near 12th Street and Phillips Avenue.

She hopes she has a little spice for everyone.

"When they walk in, they can expect to find the freshest blends that we can possibly make," Brown said. "We use our own spices and herbs and powders to make those blends. They can find over 40 loose leaf teas, they can find flavor-infused sugars and salts as well as all kinds of accessories for tea drinkers and kitchen connoisseurs alike."